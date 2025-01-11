Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu allays fears, says Tamil Nadu’s debt within prescribed limits

CHENNAI: In an answer to the concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the debt burden of the state, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the debt was within prescribed levels. He also provided a detailed account of the finances.

Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address, Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for the sharp rise in state debt over the past three years. He highlighted borrowing figures of Rs 84,747 crore (2021-22), Rs 73,957 crore (2022-23), Rs 90,369 crore (2023-24), and Rs 1,04,319 crore (2024-25), expressing apprehension that the total debt by the end of the government’s tenure could exceed Rs 5 lakh crore.

Responding to these charges, Minister Thennarasu clarified that the increase in debt corresponds with the state’s growing budget size and the rise in Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which now stands at Rs 31.57 lakh crore. He emphasised that the state’s budget has expanded to over Rs 4 lakh crore, enhancing its capacity to repay debt.

The minister reassured the Assembly that Tamil Nadu’s debt remains within the levels prescribed by the Finance Commission. “There is no cause for alarm over the state’s debt as it is under control and aligned with fiscal norms,” he added.