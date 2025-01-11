Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu allays fears, says Tamil Nadu’s debt within prescribed limits

CHENNAI: In an answer to the concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the debt burden of the state, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the debt was within prescribed levels. He also provided a detailed account of the finances.
Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address, Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for the sharp rise in state debt over the past three years. He highlighted borrowing figures of Rs 84,747 crore (2021-22), Rs 73,957 crore (2022-23), Rs 90,369 crore (2023-24), and Rs 1,04,319 crore (2024-25), expressing apprehension that the total debt by the end of the government’s tenure could exceed Rs 5 lakh crore.
Responding to these charges, Minister Thennarasu clarified that the increase in debt corresponds with the state’s growing budget size and the rise in Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which now stands at Rs 31.57 lakh crore. He emphasised that the state’s budget has expanded to over Rs 4 lakh crore, enhancing its capacity to repay debt.
The minister reassured the Assembly that Tamil Nadu’s debt remains within the levels prescribed by the Finance Commission. “There is no cause for alarm over the state’s debt as it is under control and aligned with fiscal norms,” he added.
Oppn up against appointment of spl officers in village panchayats
Chennai: The AIADMK, Congress and PMK on Friday opposed the appointment of special officers to village panchayats, panchayat unions and district panchayats in 28 districts in which the term of office ended on January 5. On January 6, the government appointed special officers to the three-tier rural local bodies in the 28 districts including over 9,000 village panchayats.
When Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy introduced a Bill to validate the appointment of special officers in the Assembly, KP Anbazhagan (AIADMK), R Arul (PMK) and S Rajeshkumar (Congress) opposed it at the introductory stage itself. CPI MLA T Ramachandran said he was proposing certain modifications. The bill will be taken up for consideration on Saturday.
Min: Steps being taken to prevent damage caused by wild animals
Chennai: Minister for Forests K Ponmudy told the Assembly the government has been taking all steps to prevent the damages caused by wild animals, adding regulated culling of wild boars has already been allowed. He was replying to calling attention motion on damages caused by the wild animals, moved by KA Sengottaiyan (AIADMK), GK Mani (PMK), M Jagan Moorthy (Puratchi Bharatham), T Velmurugan (TVK), Ruby Manoharan (Congress), IP Senthilkumar (DMK) and ARR Raguraman (DMK).
Ponmudy said culling of wild boars is prohibited within 1 km of the reserved forest. If their activities are found in 1 to 3 km, they should be captured and released to the forest. However, if they enter the areas beyond 3 km from the forest areas, shooting them down by the forest officials is allowed.