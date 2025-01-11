Jallikattu bull walks again after vets treat fracture in Madurai

MADURAI: A team of animal husbandry veterinary doctors in Madurai successfully treated a Jallikattu bull, which had severely fractured its hind leg. After removing the external skeletal fixators on Friday, the bull started to walk again.

A Karthick of Kandavarayanpatti village in Sivaganga has been rearing several Jallikattu bulls. Ramu, a 3-year-old hill cattle breed bull, was being prepared for this year’s Jallikattu. However, in October, 2024, Ramu went for grazing and did not return. Karthick was informed that the bull was hit by a vehicle and was on the road with severe fractures on its left hind leg.

"Many asked me to sell the bull as wounds were severe and the broken bone pierced out of the skin. Towards the love for the bull, we contacted doctors in Madurai and explained the situation. Using a vehicle we took the bull to Madurai for treatment," Karthick said.

After examination, the vet team in Madurai performed an orthopedic surgery for realigning the bone, and an external skeletal fixator was fixed on its leg.

"Such orthopedic procedures are performed in institutions and rarely on field. Usage of an external skeletal fixator on a jallikattu bull is a first in Madurai," said Dr C Meril Raj, Orthopaedic Vet Surgeon from animal husbandry department in Madurai.