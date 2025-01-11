Madras HC forms SIT to probe illegal sand mining affecting Kovai elephant corridor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a court-monitored probe into the illegal activities of brick kilns and the plundering of natural resources, particularly sand around these kilns, which is affecting the movement of animals along elephant corridors in Perur taluk of Coimbatore.

The SIT will have two IPS officers: G Nagajothi, serving with the State Crime Records Bureau, and F Shashank Sai, SP of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) in Chennai.

A special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on the petitions seeking to protect elephant corridors by cracking down on illegal brick kilns and rampant earth mining. The bench found that the entire government machinery failed to check illegal mining and take action against the culprits.

“Despite the repeated observations by this court, no investigation is being carried out to find out about the orchestrated rampaging of the earth in these areas which can be possible only by organised crime. They laid roads and are making bridges,” the bench said in the order. It noted that the cases should not be closed by merely arraying drivers, cleaners of trucks or a couple of owners of these trucks as accused.

The persons involved in the trade including those who invested money, engaged workers and received illegally mined supplies should be brought before the law. Stating that the trade seemed to involve crores of rupees, the bench said it was necessary to transfer all pending cases to an SIT. It directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to permit the two officers to choose subordinates of their choice.