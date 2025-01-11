Madurai-Thoothukudi railway line shelved as per TN’s wish: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: In a surprising development, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the construction of 143.5-km-long broad gauge (BG) railway line from Madurai to Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai, at a cost of Rs 2,054 crore, has been shelved as the Tamil Nadu government did not want the project.

To a specific question from TNIE on whether the project has been dropped, the minister, who was visiting the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, said, “The Tamil Nadu government has informed us in writing that it does not want the project.”

The minister, however, did not elaborate on why the state did not want the project.

The minister was asked the question by pointing to the state government disbanding the land acquisition (LA) unit in Madurai, set up specifically for acquiring land for the project, from January 1. Revenue officials assigned to the unit have also been transferred out. While the railways funds the entire project, including compensation paid for land acquisition, it is the responsibility of the state government to acquire the land and hand it over to the railways.

The project work, announced in 2011-12, was started by the Southern Railway in 2016 and only around 14% of the work has been completed so far. A sum of Rs 324 crore has already been spent.

‘Rly minister’s reason for cancelling proj shocking’

Of the 143.5 km, 18km of track between Milavittan and Melmarudur was completed and cleared for operation in March 2022. Land acquisition for the uncompleted section, from Melmarudur to Thiruparankundram, has been progressing slowly, with only around 35%-40% of the required land acquired so far.