No bidders, Coimbatore NH wing to revise Singanallur flyover cost for 6th time

COIMBATORE: After not receiving proper bids from contractors for the construction of the Singanallur Flyover due to low estimation cost, the Highways Department officials have decided to revise the amount and float a fresh tender for the sixth time.

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department had proposed building flyovers at Saravanampatti, Singanallur, and Saibaba Colony junction, identified as ‘black spots’ to reduce traffic congestion. However, the officials decided to drop the project as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recommended to the government that they were planning to construct metro rails on the same route. Due to this, there was a huge uproar and the people opposed the plan.

In view of this, the government decided to go ahead with the flyover project at Singanallur and Saibaba Colony, as the first phase of the metro rail project was planned on Sathyamangalam and Avinashi Roads. Tenders were floated for flyovers at both junctions. However, the highways department did not receive any proper response for the Singanallur project as no potential companies participated in the bidding.

Sources said that the Singanallur flyover was originally approved in 2022. However, the project was delayed citing metro works on Trichy Road. The flyover project was planned at an estimated cost of Rs 110.8 crore for a length of about 2.4 km with 4-lane roads, starting from Uzhavar Sandhai and ending near the Jai Shanthi Theatre on Trichy Road (NH 81).