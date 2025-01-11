Pongal rush: Omni bus operators in TN release fare list; 850 buses to ply daily

CHENNAI: Omni bus operators have been issued a stern warning not to charge exorbitant fares for the Pongal season. In this situation, the operators’ association has released a list of fixed fares. Meanwhile, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar directed the RTOs and motor vehicle inspectors to penalise the omni buses that fleece commuters.

A Anbalagan, president of the All-Omni Bus Owners Association, in a press note, said they have warned their members against exploiting the festival season demand by charging higher fares.

“We have released a list of maximum fares to be collected for each route, covering non-AC seater and sleeper buses, as well as AC seater and sleeper berths. So far, a total of 1.42 lakh commuters have booked tickets,” he said. A total of 850 buses are expected to be operated daily to cater to the festival rush.

The state transport corporations have also commenced the operation of special buses from KCBT, CMBT, and MMBT. An official said, “About 1.9 lakh commuters have reserved tickets for travelling in government buses so far.”

