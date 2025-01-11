Reopen reservation counter at Thuraiyur bus stand, passengers urge TNSTC

TIRUCHY: Residents of Thuraiyur in the district wanting to head to faraway cities, particularly Chennai, for Pongal are staring at yet another year of jostling for space in the government buses plying in the route from Anna Bus Stand. The problem, passengers say, stems from a lack of reservation options, particularly the closing of the booking counter at the bus stand about three-and-a-half years ago. According to TNSTC Kumbakonam (Tiruchy region), six buses operate between Thuraiyur and Chennai.

Despite complaints over the lesser degree of comfort offered in comparison with the 10 private services plying the route, passengers spell out affordability for opting for government buses. "Private buses are comfortable but expensive. Government buses are our only option, but without booking facilities, securing a seat is difficult," said R Kumar, a regular commuter to Chennai.

While TNSTC authorities said the reservation counter was closed months into the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said there are no options offered to book the TNSTC buses to Chennai from Thuraiyur online as well. S Meenakshi, another regular traveller, said, "During festivals, the demand for seats skyrockets. Without a reservation counter or online options, we are forced to travel to Tiruchy or Perambalur for bookings or jostle with a crowd to catch a seat. Mostly we are forced to opt for private buses. Reopening the reservation counter would reduce travel stress."

According to sources, 1,000 passengers are expected to use the bus services to Chennai daily during Pongal festival. When contacted, a TNSTC (Tiruchy region) official assured that the number of buses from Thuraiyur and via the town will be increased during festival seasons. Efforts will also be taken to address the lack of reservation options, the official said.