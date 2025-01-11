Sea erosion at Kulasekarapattinam uproots palmyra palm trees

THOOTHUKUDI: A few palmyra palm trees fell into the sea in the backdrop of severe sea erosion at Kulasekarapattinam coastal area in the district. The villagers urged the district administration to ensure necessary action was being taken to protect the shoreline.

Kulasekarapattinam village is located over 18 km south of Tiruchendur. Palmyra palm trees are believed to have strong roots, hence villagers are disturbed by the development.

Local sources said the sea at the coast of Kulasekarapattinam was aggressive with violent waves and strong winds for the past few weeks. The vadakkur part of the village in the north of Kulasekarapattinam witnessed severe erosion pulling down a few palmyra trees, they added.

A civic body official said the sea had advanced more than 40 feet into the shore. The erosion could be observed for nearly 100 m and four feet deep washing away several palm trees. The sea is still aggressive and advancing and may pull down more palmyra trees, he said.

Kulasekarapattinam countered sea erosion a decade ago, by constructing a retaining sea wall at the south of the Mutharamman temple beach, official added.

Thoothukudi Environment Protection Movement Coordinator V Gunaselan alleged that the man-made structures built in the sea including the off shore coal jetty of Udangudi thermal power plant and the multiple groyne structures were at fault. These structures are potentially deviating water current and sand drift, which resulted in the soil erosion. The district must take necessary measures to safeguard the shoreline, he added.

After the tsunami in 2004, the forest department planted Casuarina trees (Savukku Maram) along the coast of Kulasekarapattinam and Kallamozhi, as a biological cover to protect the coast from strong waves and erosion. However, they were cut down a few years ago, villagers said.

It may be noted that the coastal areas in the district including Tharuvaikulam, Trespuram, Tiruchendur, Amalinagar, Kallamozhi, Kulasekarapattinam, Manapadu and Periyathalai beaches have been witnessing severe erosion in recent months. Apart from erosion, accretion of soil can also be witnessed at Tharuvaikulam and Manapad.