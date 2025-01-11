Thiruma, Annamalai demand Tamil Nadu to declare Melur as protected agricultural zone

MADURAI: The tungsten mining project will not happen in Melur taluk without the state government’s permission, VCK General Secretary Thol Thirumavalavan assured villagers in the region during a demonstration organised by the VCK against the proposed project on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the protest site in Melur taluk, Thirumavalavan said the tungsten project was not just opposed by the people of Melur, but the entire state. “When I met Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy, he told me the project wouldn’t happen without the TN government’s approval. So, the people of Melur have no reason to worry,” the VCK leader said.

He requested the TN government to declare the area as a protected agricultural zone and to withdraw the five cases booked against 5,000 people during a peace rally held against the mining.

Stressing the geographical and archaeological significance of the region, he condemned the central government for asking the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to resurvey the area proposed for tungsten mining.

“For extracting one kg of tungsten, nearly a tonne of rocks would have to be broken. The project will not help India become a developed nation. Development achieved through destruction of natural resources will not be sustainable,” he pointed out.