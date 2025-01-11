Track doubling work in Dharmapuri at snail’s pace

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri residents have urged the officials of the South Western Railway Department to complete the railway doubling work undertaken in the 147 km stretch of tracks between Hosur and Omalur as soon as possible.

Dharmapuri residents have been urging the South Western Railway Department to start railway doubling work between Hosur and Omalur for the last 20 years. However, the union government approved it and announced the work for Rs 100 crore last year. Though the work commenced, residents have been irked as there has been no progress.

S Kumaresan, a resident from Dharmapuri told TNIE, “The track doubling work could improve the efficiency of trains. Right now we have only one track and in many cases, trains are delayed by over 45 minutes. In most cases, intercity trains are halted to accommodate other passenger trains or special trains.”

C Mathialagan, Railway Passengers Social Welfare Association district secretary, said, “We had been looking forward to this as it would bring more trains. The single tracks severely constrict timings and through doubling, more trains could be allotted to this route. A large portion of the work between Bayapanahalli to Hosur has been completed. We urge the SW railway department to hasten the work and finish the rest of it.” When TNIE contacted officials from the South Western Railway Department, they stated that works would begin soon and assured that efforts were being undertaken.