VCK is now a recognised state party in Tamil Nadu

The letter dated January 10, 2025, addressed to VCK said a review of the party's performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls showed that it has fulfilled norms for recognition as a state party.

Hence, it has been granted state party recognition.

Also, the symbol 'pot' has been reserved for VCK in Tamil Nadu as per a request made by the party in June 2024.

VCK is a key constituent of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.