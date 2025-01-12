AIADMK skips Erode bypoll, says no scope for fair election

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has decided to boycott the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency scheduled for February 5, alleging that the bypoll will not be held in a “free and fair” manner. AIADMK’s ally DMDK followed suit, saying that it too would skip the bypoll.

This is the second time in the last six months that the principal opposition, AIADMK, has decided to boycott a by-election citing the reason of fair poll. The party had stayed away from the Vikravandi bypoll in July 2024.

In a statement issued after chairing a meeting of the party’s district secretaries at the AIADMK headquarters, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the ruling DMK had used money and muscle power to win the previous bypoll held in Erode (East) in 2023 in which the AIADMK had also fielded a candidate.

Contending that the DMK would deploy the same tactics, apart from misusing official machinery to prevent peaceful voting, the party had decided to boycott the by-election, the statement said. Responding to the decision, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi mocked the AIADMK for opting out of the poll race in Erode (East) due to fear of failure.

BJP undecided about fighting Erode bypoll

The opposition party is afraid that it may not even retain its deposit if it contested in the bypoll, Bharathi said.

The BJP-led NDA coalition, however, is yet to announce its position on the by-election. In the previous Vikravandi bypoll, PMK candidate, which holds substantial influence in the region, was fielded on behalf of the NDA alliance. In the 2023 Erode (East) bypoll, the BJP supported the AIADMK candidate as both the parties were in alliance at the time. This time, if the NDA decides to contest, the BJP may field its own candidate. However, it is also noteworthy that the TMC, which is part of the NDA, put up a strong challenge in the 2021 assembly elections in the Erode East seat, largely due to AIADMK’s backing.