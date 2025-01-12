CM Stalin names VC Chandrakumaar as DMK’s Erode East bypoll candidate

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced VC Chandrakumaar as the DMK’s candidate for the Erode East by-election scheduled for February 5. The announcement follows Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai’s statement on Friday that the DMK would contest the seat, which has been held by the Congress since 2021.

Chandrakumaar currently serves as the DMK’s joint propaganda secretary. He previously represented the Erode East constituency as an MLA from 2011 to 2016 as a member of the DMDK. In that period, he also served as the party’s whip in the Assembly.

After the announcement of his candidature, Chandrakumaar met Stalin at the DMK headquarters and received the latter’s wishes along with that of other senior leaders of the party. Later, he met Selvaperunthagai at TNCC headquarters here. The TNCC president and other Congress leaders extended their wishes and expressed confidence about Chandrakumaar’s victory in the bypoll.