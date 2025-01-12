CM Stalin right over delay in filing FIR in Pollachi case: Speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: A day after the Assembly witnessed heated debate between CM MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami on the Pollachi sexual assault case that happened in 2019 when EPS was CM, Speaker M Appavu informed the House that Stalin’s accusations that there was a delay in filing of FIR was found to be accurate.

“The chief minister suggested that both he and the opposition leader would submit their documents for scrutiny. Upon verification, the details provided by the CM were found to be accurate,” the speaker said.

Outlining the sequence of incidents, Appavu said the incident occurred on February 12, 2019, but the FIR was registered only on February 24, 2019. As per records, the police were first informed on February 19. However, the senior official directed him to file a complaint at Pollachi East police station, he said.