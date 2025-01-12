Cops plan to conduct round-the-clock patrolling in localities prone to crime in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The city police plans to implement round-the-clock police patrol to ensure visible police presence in localities where crime and traffic violations are reported frequently.

Police sources said teams of personnel would be selected to patrol earmarked areas. The patrolling would be carried out in shifts.

City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar said, “We have already made a list of places where the city witnesses frequent crimes and violations. Such measures would ensure a crime-free environment. Usually, police teams patrol in the evening and night hours. However, now they would patrol round-the-clock and this would be managed in shifts. The 24-hour patrolling teams will also ensure safety of those living alone, elderly and others.”

Patrol teams would also collect information about suspicious persons and information regarding locked houses in a locality. They would also carry out vehicle checks in their respective areas, officials said. The commissioner also said that they aim to streamline other crime prevention projects like ‘Police Bro’, ‘Police Akka’ and ‘Neighbourhood Police’ systems, which would ensure better public safety.

Compared to 2024, the city police showed better performance statistics in recovery and detection of crimes. The detection rate stood at 55% and the recovery rate was 75%.

Subsequently, they concentrated on crime prevention by invoking Goondas against 133 people and the Security Act on 676 people, where most were offenders in property-related crimes.