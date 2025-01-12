Crime on women: CPM seeks rethink on death penalty

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Saturday adopted two bills which award stringent punishments, including death sentence, for offences committed against women and children. The bills, introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin are for amending the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 for the state and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act of 1998. Harassment through digital and electronic means has also been brought under the ambit of the 1998 Act.

VP Nagai Maali (CPM) said though the punishments have been made stringent, the police should investigate the case expeditiously so that the offenders could be punished swiftly. He said there should be no political interference to safeguard the accused. Also, awareness campaigns should be conducted regarding the crimes against women. Topics like gender equality should be incorporated into the textbooks. For certain crimes, the death penalty is proposed in the amendment. At a time when there are views against the death penalty, the government should consider that also.

SS Balaji (VCK) proposed a modification regarding Section 70 of the Central Act which specifies similar punishment for committing different natures of crimes. He said according to the nature of the crime, the degree of punishment should vary. T Velmurugan (TVK), ER Eswaran (KMDK), T Ramachandran (CPI), and K Selvaperunthagai Spoke on this Bill. Members also said misuse of these amendments should also be prevented.