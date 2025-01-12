Deputy CM Udhayanidhi opens World Tamil Diaspora Day exhibition

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025 exhibition, celebrating Tamil heritage and culture, at the Chennai Trade Centre on Saturday. The event, themed ‘Ethisaiyum Tamizhanangey’, follows last year’s exhibition, which was held under the theme ‘Tamizh Vellum’.

During his address, Udhayanidhi pointed out the establishment of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils in 2021, which currently has about 26,000 members, adding the DMK government not only focuses on the welfare of Tamils living in Tamil Nadu but also Non-Resident Tamils (NRT) worldwide. He commended the global contributions of Tamil professionals in leading multi-national organisations such as Google, Microsoft, and Apple, emphasising their indispensable role in various fields.

Udhaya also noted the state’s proactive efforts in rescuing NRT students during crises, including the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict, with around 2,500 people rescued in the past three years.