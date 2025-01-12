Educational institutes told to leverage technology to improve security in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the Anna University sexual assault, the higher education department has directed universities and colleges to use technology solutions like panic buttons, real time tracking and a management system to monitor and screen visitors on the campus, to ensure safety of students and faculty, as part of the ‘Safe Campus’ initiative.

To avoid recurrence of such events, the department has directed higher educational institutions to take up a series of measures like digital check-in and check-out processes, setting up panic buttons, introducing smart cards and developing emergency response systems integrating with CCTVs and other surveillance systems, as per the G.O. issued in this regard. It has asked institutions to come up with a strategy to limit access points for entry and exit and said third party audits would be conducted to identify any lapses in the security measures that are now in place.

The higher educational institutions (HEIs) have been directed to establish peer-support groups to create a supportive environment and form committees that include students, faculty and staff to discuss and address safety concerns on a quarterly basis. In addition, it has also been advised to establish grievance redressal mechanisms that allow students to report incidents and request assistance discreetly.