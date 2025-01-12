Educational institutes told to leverage technology to improve security in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the Anna University sexual assault, the higher education department has directed universities and colleges to use technology solutions like panic buttons, real time tracking and a management system to monitor and screen visitors on the campus, to ensure safety of students and faculty, as part of the ‘Safe Campus’ initiative.
To avoid recurrence of such events, the department has directed higher educational institutions to take up a series of measures like digital check-in and check-out processes, setting up panic buttons, introducing smart cards and developing emergency response systems integrating with CCTVs and other surveillance systems, as per the G.O. issued in this regard. It has asked institutions to come up with a strategy to limit access points for entry and exit and said third party audits would be conducted to identify any lapses in the security measures that are now in place.
The higher educational institutions (HEIs) have been directed to establish peer-support groups to create a supportive environment and form committees that include students, faculty and staff to discuss and address safety concerns on a quarterly basis. In addition, it has also been advised to establish grievance redressal mechanisms that allow students to report incidents and request assistance discreetly.
The HEIs have also been asked to conduct regular safety workshops and emergency drills for students, faculty and staff and offer self-defence training to empower students to protect themselves.
The department has directed the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace (POSH) Act to conduct regular meetings. The department has also directed commissioner of technical education and commissioner of collegiate education and the registrars of all universities under its aegis to take action to execute these instructions and to send an action taken report on each of the points mentioned to the state government periodically.
The G.O. has directed the HEIs to develop joint security protocols for all the major campuses in collaboration with local police.
“ The registrars / deans / college management shall co-ordinate closely with district administration and local police, if there are any issues which need any intervention and to address various issues then and there, “said the G.O.
Higher education dept directives
To conduct safety audit of campus by third party
Installation of panic buttons
Real time tracking and management of visitors
Local patrolling by security personnel
Tracking movement of outsiders like plumbers , electricians by providing colour coded temporary cards
Installation of electronic alarms/bells on campus with link to nearest police station