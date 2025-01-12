In a single night search, ATS detains 31 Bangladesh infiltrators from Tiruppur

COIMBATORE: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Coimbatore Unit conducted a surprise check against the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals and detained 31 Bangladeshi nationals from the Rural areas of Tiruppur and Coimbatore district on Saturday night.

Based on specific information from the sources, five teams of the Anti-Terrorist Squad led by Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan held surprise checks at various places in Tiruppur city and the rural pockets. The search resulted in the bust of 31 Bangladeshi Nationals who had been staying and working here in the region for several months.

Further investigation revealed that most of them entered India through the West Bengal. After obtaining documents like an aadhaar card using forged documents, they moved to Tiruppur. They were working at many knitting units, sources said.

The ATS teams each have four personnel, including an SI rank officer, involved in the bust and arrested them in one night. The teams were overseen by ADSP Anandakumar. The suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been handed over to Palladam and Tiruppur City police for further investigation. Three were caught at Tiruppur city limit and 28 people were from Palladam police limit said sources.

It is noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that many Bangladeshi infiltrators are working in Tamil Nadu and asked the Tamil Nadu government to check the background of those who have joined the textile industry recently.