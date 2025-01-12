Industrialists irked over slow Eastern Bypass work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Social activists and industrialists from Coimbatore have expressed frustration over the prolonged delays and lack of progress in executing the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass/Ring Road Project and the Coimbatore-Karur Greenfield Expressway.

They also accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) of negligence and lethargy in advancing these projects, initially proposed in 2016.

The latest response to an RTI filed by activist Durai Murugan revealed that the land acquisition plan for both projects is awaiting approval from the NHAI’s Land Acquisition Committee at its headquarters in Delhi. This has raised concerns among stakeholders, especially as the Western Bypass/Ring Road Project, being handled by the State Highways Department, is progressing steadily.

The Coimbatore Eastern Bypass is a proposed 81-km road connecting Narasimhanaickenpalayam to Kaniyur and Madukkarai, linking six major highways in Coimbatore including, Avinashi Road (NH-544), Trichy Road (NH-81), Mettupalayam Road (NH-181), Sathyamangalam Road (NH-948), Pollachi Road (NH-83), and Palakkad Road (NH-544). The project is also expected to significantly decongest traffic, boost connectivity, and unlock economic opportunities in the region.

The second phase, the 120-km Coimbatore-Karur Greenfield Expressway, aims to reduce travel time between the two cities to 60-90 minutes. With the proposed route passing through dry land in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur districts, it offers an ideal setting for industrial expansion, particularly for MSMEs.

These projects, with a combined cost of Rs 7,565 crore, are poised to transform infrastructure and spur economic growth in the region. Despite their strategic importance, both projects remain in limbo. The detailed project reports (DPRs) for these initiatives were completed in 2018, yet tangible progress has been elusive.

Activists and industrialists have urged the central government to decouple the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass from the larger project framework, enabling its approval as an independent phase. With an estimated cost of Rs 3,945.86 crore, the bypass alone promises to catalyse urban development, creating space for high-rise buildings, software parks, residential areas, and shopping malls.

A local industrialist said, “While the western bypass progresses smoothly, the eastern bypass project remains a distant dream. This lack of urgency is unacceptable for a region as economically significant.”

The delays have sparked widespread discontent among stakeholders, who are now calling on the union government to expedite the approval process and ensure the swift execution of these critical infrastructure projects.