Long-term housing plan for fishers across Tamil Nadu delayed due to red tape

CHENNAI: The long-standing issue of preparing a long-term housing plan for fishermen in Tamil Nadu has been caught in a web of bureaucratic delays and inter-departmental inefficiencies, an RTI reply obtained by a fisherman showed.

A series of communications between the Department of Environment, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), and the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare indicated that each was trying to pass the buck to the other. Despite clear guidelines under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification 2019, the preparation of the plan remains stalled.

According to the Chennai Climate Action Plan 2023, several traditional fishing villages in Chennai --- from Ennore Kuppam to Nainarkuppam --- are under severe threat from sea-level rise and coastal erosion by 2050. The CRZ Notification 2019 mandates the preparation of a long-term housing plan for fishermen to be included in the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP). Under Annexure-IV (5)(iii) of the notification, state governments are required to address the vulnerabilities of fishing communities caused by climate-induced disasters and ensure their resettlement.

In an order, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal had directed the state to prepare and include the housing plan before notifying the draft CZMP, but no concrete steps have been taken even after a year.