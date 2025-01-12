Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman found dead in farmhouse at Avinashipalayam

TIRUPPUR: A 74-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a farmhouse near Avinashipalayam in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as K Muthumani of Kandyan Kovil. Police said, “K Loganathan of Kandiyankovil is a contractor with the city corporation. His father, Kandasamy, is deceased. Loganathan’s mother, Muthumani, lived alone in the farmhouse while he lived with his wife and son in another house nearby.”

“On Saturday morning, Loganathan went to the temple with his son and wife. Later, when he returned home after dropping his son off at school, the front gate of Muthumani’s house was found open. When he went inside, he found that Muthumani had allegedly died by suicide. Loganathan immediately informed Avinashipalayam police,” police added.

Officials led by District Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Her body was subsequently recovered and sent to Tiruppur GH for autopsy. “We are investigating the incident further. However, complete details will only be available after the autopsy report. The autopsy will be held on Sunday,” a police officer said.

