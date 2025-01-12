Tamil Nadu: Never told centre to drop Madurai-Thoothukudi railway line

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, in a statement, has clarified that it never indicated in any form that it did not want the Madurai-Thoothukudi (via Aruppukottai) railway line project. This comes a day after Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in Chennai that the project has been shelved as the state government did not want it.

“The Tamil Nadu Government had neither in writing nor verbally, sought for the project to be withdrawn. On the contrary, it has been consistently urging the implementation of the project,” the statement by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, said.

Questioning why the union railway minister would make statements contradictory to the state’s stand, it stated that this shows the discriminatory nature of the BJP-led centre towards Tamil Nadu.

The government said that in a reply sent by the Southern Railway’s deputy chief engineer to an additional secretary of the state’s transport department in December 2024 regarding the status of various railway projects, the official said that while the 18-km stretch from Milavittan to Madurai was completed in March 2022, the Southern Railway has proposed the “freezing” of the rest of the 143.5-km-long Madurai-Thoothukudi line due to “low freight prospects”.

Based on the assessment and request thereof by the railways, the process of land acquisition for the estimated 926 hectares was taken up in two phases by the district collectors of Madurai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi to be handed over to the railways. For this, the state government, by way of three GOs issued on 24-1-2022, 25-4-2023 and 22-09-2023, accorded administrative sanction, the statement said.