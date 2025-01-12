Will AIADMK contest at least in 2026 polls, Velu asks EPS

CHENNAI: DMK leader and PWD Minister EV Velu strongly attacked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly “disrespecting women” by demeaning the welfare schemes being implemented for women by the present DMK government.

On the alleged remarks of EPS terming the special buses being operated for free travel for women as “lipstick-coated vehicles”, the minister said EPS has insulted all women.

On AIADMK’s decision to boycott the Erode East bypoll, Velu said the opposition party under the leadership of EPS has faced failures in 10 elections since 2017, including bypolls and local body polls.

Velu alleged EPS has “run away” from the electoral field fearing another defeat and also not to affect the vote bank of his “boss” BJP. Blaming EPS for sacrificing AIADMK to prevent a personal insult with another defeat, Velu asked whether the AIADMK would at least contest the 2026 election to the Assembly.

The minister further said AIADMK has become a “stooge” of BJP, and said the ‘A’ in AIADMK stands for “Amit Shah” or “RSS (when spelt in Tamil)”.