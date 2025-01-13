283 areas in Nilgiris district landslide-prone

CHENNAI: A nine-member technical expert committee has identified 283 locations in the Nilgiris district prone to landslides due to the heavy rainfall during the southwest and northeast monsoons, revealed an affidavit submitted on Friday by the Nilgiris collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The committee was constituted to carry out the study in Nilgiris district and approve road-widening projects only after stringent evaluation, it said.

The judicial body had sought reports from the district administrations of Nilgiris, Dindigul and Coimbatore in the aftermath of the Wayanad landslide tragedy that claimed 254 lives and injured several others in Kerala on July 30.

To prevent landslides and soil erosion in the Nilgiris — known for its hilly terrain and ecological fragility — the administration has implemented slope stabilisation techniques, including soil nailing, on key roads such as the Coonoor-Mettupalayam stretch of NH 67 (now NH 181). Similar measures were adopted on state highways, including critical locations along the Ooty-Kotagiri-Mettupalayam route.

Besides completed projects, new works are in progress under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) 2024-25, flood restoration initiatives, and special repair schemes. The government has allocated funds, with preparatory estimates in progress for additional locations, mentioned the affidavit.

A further complicating factor to all the efforts is encroachment. In the Nilgiris, encroachments in Wellington Town were removed in March 2023, and actions were taken to identify and clear illegal structures in areas such as Burliar, Marapalam, Mel Gudalur, and Thorapalli. The administration is working closely with local authorities to ensure compliance with the Tamil Nadu Municipalities (Hill Stations) Building Rules, 1993, which restrict building heights to seven metres and prohibit high-rise structures, according to the affidavit.