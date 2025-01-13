BJP to accompany AIADMK in boycotting Erode East Assembly polls; 'no benefit from this election,' says Annamalai

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: A day after the AIADMK and its ally the DMDK decided to boycott the by-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP on Sunday announced that it too would boycott it. Since most of the opposition parties have decided to skip the by-election, it is likely to be a two-corner contest if the NTK led by Seeman announces its candidate on Pongal Day.

Announcing the decision, BJP state president K Annamalai said the decision to boycott this by-election has been taken after consulting the alliance parties in detail. “NDA’s objective is to unseat the DMK from power in the 2026 Assembly elections and to provide NDA government to the people,” Annamalai said.

Alleging that the DMK government has been functioning against the Constitution, Annamalai said the people of the state have been tolerating the DMK government. “During the 2023 by-election to Erode East constituency, the DMK violated the election rules and kept the voters under sheds. Since the NDA is working towards that, it does not want the people to be kept under sheds once again and hence the boycott,” he added.