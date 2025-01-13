DMK’s victory is already written in by-election, says Chandrakumar

ERODE: DMK Erode-East constituency candidate V C Chandrakumar said that DMK’s victory is already written in the upcoming constituency election.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday after attending a consultative meeting of the INDIA alliance parties, Chandrakumar said, “People of Erode-East constituency are ready to win DMK in the by-election. DMK’s victory is already written. The schemes implemented during the last four years by the DMK government will be the party’s protagonists in the election. In addition, campaign strategies will also strengthen our victory. We will win by a margin of at least 1.2 or 1.3 lakh votes.”

He added, “I will carry out the tasks left by the late former Congress MLAs. I will work with Minister S Muthusamy to fulfill the projects required by the people of the constituency. A solution will be found to the traffic issues on the main roads in the constituency. During our campaign, we will listen to the people’s grievances and find appropriate solutions.”

Earlier on Saturday some of the DMK functionaries who were not allowed to contest in the by-election expressed their displeasure on social media.

In response to a question raised by reporters regarding this, Chandrakumar said, “There is nothing wrong in them expressing their opinions. We are in solidarity.”