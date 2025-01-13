Erode East should be allotted to Congress in 2026 Assembly election, says Rajan

ERODE: The Erode East constituency should be allotted to the Congress party in INDIA bloc as per the alliance dharma in the 2026 Assembly election, said Makkal G Rajan, South District Congress Committee president of Erode, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Rajan said, “The Erode East constituency was allotted to the Congress party in the 2021 Assembly election. Our candidate E Thirumagan Everaa won that election. Following his demise, senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan contested and won in the Erode East by-election held in 2023. We expected that the constituency would be allocated to the Congress in the 2024 by-election as per the alliance dharma. But now the opportunity has been given to DMK.”

“We will accept this decision of our state leadership and work for the victory of the DMK candidate in the by-election. All the functionaries and cadres of Erode South District Congress Committee will work together for the by-election. But, the constituency should be allotted to the Congress party in India bloc,” he added.

Earlier, the allocation of the Erode East constituency to the DMK had caused discontent among Congress functionaries in Erode.