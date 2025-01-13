Forest officials capture sloth bear, release animal into Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

NILGIRIS: A sloth bear, linked to several incidents of straying into human habitat, was captured in Yedakadu village near Kundah and relocated to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Sunday morning.

The bear had killed R Sathis Kumar from Sathymoorthy Nagar on January 3, which was confirmed by forest officials after a field inspection, thereby disproving claims of a leopard attack.

Following retaliation from the residents regarding safety concerns, Kundah forest staff on January 4 set up two cages 150 metres apart in Sathymoorthy Nagar to capture the wild animal.

In the last two months, the sloth bear, in an attempt to search for food, had targeted the kitchens of anganwadi centres, grocery stores, bakeries and houses in Sathymoorthy Nagar, Mukkimalai, Kavundampalayam, Pathakandi, Sivasakthi Nagar and Kundah areas, said sources.

After the bear fell into one of the two traps on Sunday morning, veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh kumar inspected its health and recommended Kundah forest range officer Srinivasan to relocate the animal to Manjakadambai Kulam in Theppakkadu forest range under the MTR, where there is abundant food.