Man drives van into team of cops in Dindigul for slapping fine on drunk brother

DINDIGUL: A 30-year-old youth and his brother were arrested by the Chinnalapatti police after the latter allegedly drove a pickup van into a team of police personnel for slapping a fine on his brother for drunken driving at Chinnalapatti in Dindigul on Sunday morning. The accused were identified as Palpandi (30) and his brother Maruthupandi (34).

According to police sources, a group of police personnel were deployed at Perumal Kovilpatti in Chinnalapati taluk for patrolling and vehicle checks on Saturday around 11 pm. During patrolling, they waylaid Palpandi, who was riding a bike in an inebriated state. After quizzing the youth, the police slapped a fine, and demanded the key of his bike.

However, an enraged Palpandi started arguing with the police, and refused to pay the fine. As the officers warned him to pay the fine, he phoned his brother Maruthupandi, who came to the venue, allegedly in an inebriated state. In a bid to take revenge, Maruthupandi drove a pickup van into the police personnel, throwing them off the road, sources added.

The victims, identified as sub inspector Sekar Manikandan, head constable Sathish, constable Senthil Kumar and local villager Parthiban, were admitted to Dindigul Medical College Hospital. A case was registered with Chinnalapatti police, and the brothers were arrested and remanded to custody.