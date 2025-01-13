Man stabs estranged wife to death at bus stand in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: Amid concerns about the safety of women in Tamil Nadu, a 42-year-old man was arrested for murdering his estranged wife in public view at a bus stand at Medavakkam Koot Road late Saturday evening. After slashing the woman with a knife, he also allegedly knifed her partner who was with her.

The woman was declared dead at the hospital, while the man is under treatment.

Medavakkam police said the deceased, Jyothi (37), married the accused, Manikandan (42) of Triplicane in 2009. They have three children. A few years ago, they separated and Jyothi was living with the children at Medavakkam. She was in a relationship with Krishnamurthy (38), police said. A bitter Manikandan would often quarrel with her over this, said police.

On Saturday morning, Manikandan met Jyothi and an argument broke out again.

Woman injured in neck, head and abdomen, man being treated at GH

Later in the day, Jyothi and Krishnamurthy went to the bus stand where they ran into Manikandan. Manikandan, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly attacked her with a knife before proceeding to attack Krishnamurthy, leaving both of them severely injured.

Onlookers caught hold of Manikandan and handed him over to the police following which he was taken into custody and arrested. Police said Jyothi sustained injuries to the neck, head and abdomen. Jyothi and Krishnamurthy were initially rushed to a private hospital nearby where she was declared dead.

Krishnamurthy was taken to a government hospital in Chromepet where he was given first aid and referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he is being treated. Manikandan was questioned and sent for judicial remand.

Drunk attack

Manikandan ran into Jyothi and Krishnamurthy at the bus stand and was in an inebriated state when he allegedly stabbed them. Onlookers caught him and handed him over to the police