Officials to set up U-turn system on Tiruchy Road

COIMBATORE: In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion, the highways department, in collaboration with Coimbatore city police, is set to implement a U-turn system at the Ramanathapuram Junction on Tiruchy Road. The move aims to address the blind spot created by flyover pillars that obstruct the view of vehicles coming from Nanjundapuram Road, a factor contributing to frequent mishaps in the area.

The decision follows recommendations from the district road safety committee and forms part of a city-wide initiative to replace traffic signals with U-turn systems or roundabouts. Coimbatore police, along with CCMC, the highways department, and other agencies, have been working to streamline traffic flow and reduce waiting times at intersections. Two U-turns were introduced approximately 100 metres apart, and safety barricades were installed to guide traffic. The system which was implemented a couple of weeks ago, has been well-received by the commuters.

At Ramanathapuram Junction, traffic signals will soon be removed to make way for U-turns on both sides of the Tiruchy Road. This adjustment comes after a fatal accident took place showing the dangers posed by the existing blind spot created by the flyover’s pillars that obstructs the view of vehicles coming from Nanjundapuram Road.

The transition to U-turn systems and roundabouts has been initially met with some resistance from motorists, but many have since embraced the changes. The authorities remain committed to ensuring safer and more efficient roadways across Coimbatore.