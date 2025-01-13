Pall of gloom descends on Nellai as temple jumbo Gandhimathi bids adieu

TIRUNELVELI: Gandhimathi, a 56-year-old temple elephant of the famous Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli, passed away here on Sunday, following prolonged health issues. Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan, MLA Abdul Wahab and Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor G Ramakrishnan paid last respects to the female elephant.

According to sources, the elephant was brought to the temple in 1985 through contributions from donors. "In recent years, Gandhimathi had been suffering from age-related ailments, including severe joint pain. Despite being under treatment for a couple of years, its condition worsened last month. The jumbo was unable to lie down to sleep for the past few days due to deteriorating health and had been standing while taking rest," sources said.

On Saturday, Gandhimathi lied down to rest but could not get up again. Veterinarians were rushed to the temple, and two heavy cranes were also brought in an attempt to lift and support the elephant with straps. The animal stood for a brief period before collapsing again. Despite intensive medical care, Gandhimathi succumbed to ailments on Sunday morning. Special rituals were performed, and devotees were allowed to pay their respects," sources added.

The elephant was laid to rest near the temple. The demise of Gandhimathi, which was an integral part of the temple's daily rituals for decades, has plunged the local community into sorrow.