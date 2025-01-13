Present government norms to shoot wild boars entering farmlands invalid, say TN farmers

COIMBATORE: Pointing out state government’s permission to shoot wild boars entering farmlands is invalid and would not help farmers, they have demanded the government to change the norms similar to that followed in Kerala or Uttarakhand.

As Tamil Nadu Government’s Environment, Climate Change (M) Forest Department issued permission to shoot wild boars in nine districts, pointing out this norm, farmers said that there was no indication in the order on how this scheme has been successful and it is not possible for the forest department to enforce this permission as the forest staff are not provided with sufficient guns and training to shoot boars.

Esan Murugasamy, founder of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, “Wild boars play a very important role in the food chain within the forest and they are food for wild animals such as tigers, leopards, and wolves. However, when these animals enter into villagers, it is a disaster for farmers. Hence, to control their population, the government issued a notice similar to the one that was implemented in 2021 without considering it.”

He added, “As per the present norm, wild boars cannot be shot if they are one to three kilometres away from the forest area. Instead, they should be captured and released back into the forest forest. However, they can be shot if they are more than three kilometres away from the forest area. However, the forest department officials are not given any training to capture wild boars and release them back into the forest. It is impossible to catch them without training and it could be life-threatening too.”

S Arusami, president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “After a prolonged demand, the government has permitted to kill wild boars. However, the present norm will not help control their population. The government should implement methods that are used by the Kerala government like the panchayats are permitted to decide on shooting wild boars.”

P Kandasamy, general secretary of the farmers association (non-political), said, “The current norms cannot be followed. Hence, the government should consider changing it to the one followed by the Uttarakhand government where farmers are allowed to shoot boars.”