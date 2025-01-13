Stray dog menace escalates in Tiruchy's Manapparai, residents seek action

TIRUCHY: The stray dog menace has been steadily increasing in all the 27 wards of the Manapparai Municipality, posing a threat to public safety. Residents allege that the municipality has failed to take any action to control the stray dog population. On Friday night alone, over 15 individuals were bitten by stray dogs within the town limits. CCTV visuals from a petrol bunk on Friday shows a staff being chased and attacked by dogs on the bunk premises itself.

Around 100 people took treatment for dog bites in the last 10 days both in the GH and in nearby PHCs, said health department sources in Manaparai. One among them, T Nagaraj, a 56-year-old flower vendor from Ramalingam Street, was severely bitten on his leg by a stray dog. Frustrated by the inaction of municipal authorities, Nagaraj lay down at the entrance of the Manapparai Municipality office on Saturday, demanding immediate measures to curb the menace.

Speaking to the TNIE, Nagaraj said, "The stray dog problem in Manapparai has worsened significantly. I can't do business peacefully. Despite repeated complaints to the municipality, no action has been taken." S Ilayaraja, a bike mechanic from Park Road, has been shaken after an attack by a pack of dogs at night. "I fell off the bike as they surrounded me. I sustained severe injuries," he recalled.

There is an alarming presence of stray dogs in key locations such as the Manapparai Government Hospital, municipality office, bus stand, Sub-Registrar Office, Poonga Road, Ramalingam Street etc., stated M Rajashekar, a resident of Vidathilam Patti in Ward 1. He said "For a population of over 1.5 lakh people at least 10-15 dogs can be spotted in every ward. The cost incurred by the civic body to curb the stray dogs has drastically increased due to various guidelines. It has silently stepped away from animal birth control procedures and follow-up treatment."

Vaalkai Saravanan from Sethurathanapuram said dogs roamed freely, both day and night. "They are a danger to school children, many of whom run in fear and fall, sustaining injuries. I managed to escape unharmed from a pack of 10 dogs recently," he shared. When contacted A Geetha Michaelraj, Municipality Chairman, told TNIE, "As the Blue Cross rules are severe, it has become hard to manage the situation. Yet all necessary actions are being taken by our health inspectors in monitoring the stray dog population."