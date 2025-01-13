Tamil Nadu to send 100 instructors abroad to teach Tamil, arts to youth

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government will devise a scheme to teach Tamil and Tamil art forms to non-resident Tamils (NRTs) across the globe and `10 crore would be allocated for this.

The announcement was made while addressing delegates from across the globe at the International Tamil Diaspora Day 2025 celebrations in Chennai.

Stalin said there have been requests from NRTs in various countries to teach Tamil language, folk arts, music, etc. to the younger generations who live abroad. To fulfil this demand, training will be provided to 100 teachers and Tamil artists, and they will be deputed to countries where Tamils live. In association with the Tamil Sangams there, they will train the Tamils in Tamil language and Tamil art forms for two years, he said.

“Wherever you are on the globe, do not give up your identity and your roots! Do not forget your language, this land, and the people who are your relations! This festival is a sign that we are here, carrying you in our hearts as the relations,” the CM told the gathering.

Giving a detailed account of what his government has been doing for the welfare of the NRTs and how it came to the rescue of Tamils who faced troubles in whichever part of the world, Stalin said, “My style of functioning is through action and not through mere words.

That is how we have achieved unprecedented achievements through our Dravidian model government in the last three-and-a-half years. As a brother and elderly friend, I request you to extend your support and cooperation from all over the world to work for the success of our Tamils.”

The CM said that despite Tamils being physically miles away across oceans and continents, they are united in their collective goal of enhancing the achievements and stature of the Tamil diaspora.

More than 2,500 attendees from over 70 countries, comprising over 1,500 global Tamils, and over 500 entrepreneurs/ professionals, attended the two-day event. On Sunday, the CM presented awards to those who strove to protect Tamil language and its culture. Recipients from Singapore, Japan, UAE, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and the US received the awards.