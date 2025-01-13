Tourists complain about broken windows in women’s changing room at Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: Based on a complaint filed by a tourist who arrived at Hogenakkal on Sunday about lack of privacy and broken windows in the women’s changing room, Collector K Santhi immediately ordered the tourism officer A Kadiresan to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

P Karpagam, a tourist who visited Hogenakkal recently, told TNIE, “In most cases, families who visit Hogenakkal usually spend time at the waterfall and later the women use the changing room. However, most of the windows in the rooms were broken and had a foul smell due to a lack of air circulation. It also lacks privacy and makes us uneasy.”

P Sureshkumar, a resident of Pennagaram, said, “Many shops take over the outer vicinity of the changing rooms, and that makes it more uncomfortable, and poor maintenance and lack of security makes it more concerning.”

When TNIE contacted tourism officer, A Kadiresan, he said, “Based on the collector’s instructions, the broken windows have been replaced with new ones. Apart from this, a clean up has been undertaken and an exhaust fan has been fixed. Moreover, the make-shift shops were also cleared. From now on women home guards will also be stationed here.”