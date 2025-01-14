43 business deals worth Rs 70 crore signed during Tamil Diaspora day

CHENNAI: A total of 43 MoUs generating around Rs 70 crore business for the global Tamils were signed during the overseas buyer-seller meet organised jointly by FaMe TN, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Non Resident Tamils and South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of the annual World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025.

According to a release, 26 overseas buyers and 226 Indian sellers (which included 82 first-time exporters) participated in the event.

‘Tamil Nadu desks’ are to be set up in 10 countries for promoting trade and investment, culture and language, education, skill development, research and development, healthcare, tourism along with start up and innovation. The decision was formalised at the event.

The desks will be set up in Germany, France, United States, Canada, South Africa, South Korea, Indonesia, Mauritius, UAE and Australia. Tamil Sangams/Associations across the globe, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Non Resident Tamils and South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a tripartite MoU to establish these desks.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Centre for Smart and Advanced Manufacturing (TANSAM) signed three MoUs with Sobha Builders Dubai, GM Ship Tech Dubai, Indira Projects Maldives which envisages training of Tamil youth through Naan Mudhalvan scheme for 5,000 jobs.

A multi-partite MoU was also signed between TN Skill Development Corporation, TANSAM, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Non Resident Tamils and International Tamil Engineering for creation of job opportunities for Tamils across the globe.

More than 2,500 attendees from over 70 countries, comprising over 1,500 global Tamils, over 500 entrepreneurs/ professionals participated in the Tamil Diaspora Day 2025, a release said.