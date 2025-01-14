Banana prices soar in delta on the eve of Pongal

THANJAVUR: The price of bananas, an integral part of Pongal celebrations, has surged across the delta districts, leaving both farmers and consumers grappling with the fallout of poor yield during the northeast monsoon. In Thanjavur retail markets, a single bunch (thaar) soared to a whopping Rs 850 on Monday. The surge has been attributed to significant crop losses caused by prolonged water stagnation during heavy rains.

In Tiruchy retail markets, a bunch was sold for Rs 750-Rs 800 on the eve of Pongal while the price hovered around Rs 700 in Tiruvarur. In some part of Tiruvarur district, the larger bunches fetched up to Rs 1,000. "From the onset of the traditional Purattasi month on September 17, 2024, heavy rains left many parts of Thanjavur waterlogged, with banana tree roots submerged for days," said M Mathiyazhagan, a banana farmer from Vadugakudi.

"Farmers were unable to apply fertilizers, and many trees suffered root rot, drastically affecting yield," he added. Mathiyazhagan noted that farmers cultivating on padugai lands where water stagnation is minimal, managed a decent harvest. "About 50% of farmers lost their crops, while others with normal yields are benefitting from higher prices," he explained.

This year, banana bunches fetched up to Rs 700 in the market, compared to Rs 500-600 last year. Thanjavur, known for its extensive cultivation of the poovan variety, has around 11,000 acres under banana cultivation in areas like Tiruvaiyaru, Ganapathy Agraharam, Kaduveli, Melathirupoonthurthi, Achanur, Kandiyur, Panaiyur, Vadugakudi, and Tirukkattupalli. These farmlands are primarily irrigated by the Cauvery, Kudamuruti, and Vennaru rivers. ------------------