BJP man arrested in Madurai for sexually harassing teenage girl with mom’s help

MADURAI: A BJP state functionary was arrested by the Madurai city police on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The girl’s mother, who allegedly colluded with the accused, was also arrested.

The incident came to light last year when the girl’s father approached the district court in April 2024, after which the judge ordered the city police to register a case.

The complainant alleged that the accused M S Shah, state president of BJP’s Economic Wing, was in a relationship with his former wife for a while, before sexually assaulting his daughter several times. In communication with the teenager, Shah also assured the girl of material gifts if she cooperated. The complainant was separated from wife when he complained to the police.

A senior police officer said the case was registered against Shah and the victim’s mother, but it was closed by the investigating officer as the victim later denied the charges in her statement. While the statement played a role in closing the case, the communication between the victim and Shah later proved the charges. A fresh case was booked against Shah and the victim’s mother.