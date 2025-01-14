Chinna Mottur residents petition TNPCB against tar plant construction over environmental concerns

TIRUPATTUR: Around 30 residents of Chinna Mottur village on Monday petitioned the district environmental engineer at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Vaniyambadi opposing the construction of a tar plant in their area.

The residents said that the plant's construction had already commenced near a private school and the 40-acre poromboke land where livestock are taken for grazing.

A resident R Manigandan said, “There is also a kuttai (small pond) just 10 to 15 metres away from the plant from where livestock drink water after grazing. If the plant comes up, there is a high possibility of its effluents being let out in the pond.”

Another resident, Tamilarasan, said that a mud road that residents use is being taken over by the plant now. “Once huge vehicles ply on that, we will not be able to use it, hindering the travel of many school children, farmers, and residents.”

They further alleged that the local TNPCB officials confirmed that permission to construct such a plant had not come to their notice. They added that the effluents from the plant will pollute the neighbourhood, affecting agricultural lands, schools, and residential areas.

When contacted, a Vaniyambadi TNPCB official said that he would inspect the area to see if such a plant is coming up and check whether the firm has a license from TNPCB.