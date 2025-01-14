Claim to ‘tame’: Avaniyapuram all set for jallikattu

MADURAI: With Avaniyapuram all set to host the first jallikattu event of the season on January 14, it is all ‘bulls’ and whistles in Madurai city, with bull tamers, owners and officials on their toes to wrap up all preparatory works.

The Avaniyapuram jallikattu will be followed by similar events in Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15 and 16, respectively.

In Avaniyapuram, 2,026 bulls and 1,735 baiters registered through the online process and tokens were issued to select participants on a random basis. The city corporation had allotted `43 lakh to make arrangements, including fixing barricades.

Officials have set up temporary tanks, mobile toilets and a special medical facility near the jallikattu venue. While people with minor injuries will be treated at this facility, others will be referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister Pa Moorthi inspected the preparatory works at Avaniyapuram and Alanganallur jallikattu venues.

Commotion over barricades

With the newly-erected barricades blocking entry to houses, actor Velu Ramamoorthy’s wife argued with the police. She said going in and out of the house had become nearly impossible, and even brought out a machete to cut the rope used for fencing and remove the wooden poles blocking the path.

Later, officials pacified her and addressed the issue. A video of the incident went viral on social media. As the event is hosted near the Thiruparagundram Main road, with nearly 20 houses in the locality, the barricades block access to homes and the residents are left to bear the hardships every year.

Meanwhile, special mock drills were organised by the district administration and Red Cross volunteers to tackle injuries during jallikattu.