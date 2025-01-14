CM Stalin flags off test drive of electric SUVs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, flagged off Mahindra XEV 9E and BE 6 electric vehicles as part of their test drive launch, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
Rajaa tweeted in ‘X’ that both vehicles, which are being designed and developed, have garnered good reviews and strong market demand. Mahindra launched its BE 6e priced at Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and XEV 9e for Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom) at Cheyyar and Chengalpattu in November 2024. The SUVs would be available for test drive from January 14.
The minister said with products like these, Tamil Nadu is also becoming a global R&D hotspot across sectors like auto, electronics, NL footwear and heavy machinery engineering, and is well on its way to shaping ‘Product Nation TN’.
President, Automotive Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd RVelusamy was also present on the occasion.
“During his recent visit to the US, the chief minister witnessed a self-driving demonstration on an Electric Vehicle made in the US. It was a proud moment for all of us to have him experience a similar feature here, in an EV designed and developed entirely in Tamil Nadu at the Mahindra Research Valley close to Chennai,” the minister said.