CM Stalin flags off test drive of electric SUVs

The minister said with products like these, Tamil Nadu is also becoming a global R&D hotspot across sectors like auto, electronics, NL footwear and heavy machinery engineering, and is well on its way to shaping ‘Product Nation TN’.

President, Automotive Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd RVelusamy was also present on the occasion.

“During his recent visit to the US, the chief minister witnessed a self-driving demonstration on an Electric Vehicle made in the US. It was a proud moment for all of us to have him experience a similar feature here, in an EV designed and developed entirely in Tamil Nadu at the Mahindra Research Valley close to Chennai,” the minister said.