Cop among four killed as cars collide on national highway near Madagadipet in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Four persons, including a head constable of police, were killed and three others sustained injuries after two cars collided head on near Puducherry-Villupuram border near overhead bridge in Madagadipet late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as G Prabhakaran, a head constable attached to Villupuram West police station, V Chandran (38) of Panampattu, N Kathiravan (52), and B Mugilan (36), both from Lingareddypalayam.

Puducherry Traffic Police (West) said the accident occurred when Prabhakaran was traveling with his wife P Angelin (50), sister D Suseela Prasanna (37) and daughter Shani Braille (12) in the car driven by Chandran. The car that collided with Prabhackaran’s vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Soon after the accident, Prabhakaran and his family members were rushed to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam, but the policeman succumbed to his injuries, while Angelin, Suseela Prasanna, and Shani Braille are undergoing treatment for serious injuries, sources said, adding initial inquiries found that the accident was caused by speeding.

Meanwhile, residents of Madagadipet have raised concerns over the frequent accidents on the newly-laid highway due to people driving on the wrong side of the road. “Many residents drive through wrong side of the road to avoid travelling extra distance. Authorities must take strict action against violators,” a resident said.