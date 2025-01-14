Decorative items for bulls record brisk sales in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Ahead of maattu pongal when jallikattu and eruthuattam are organised, there is a demand for colourful mookanankiyuru (leash/tether) and other items that are used to decorate cattle, especially bulls that participate in the events.

Mattu pongal is celebrated on the second day of Tamil month Thai to thank and honour the contribution of bulls in agriculture. On this day, farmers clean their cattle, paint their horns in attractive colour and deck them up before releasing them in events like Jallikattu, Eruthattam. To make the animals stand out in a crowd, farmers buy colourful ropes and decorate them with ankle collars, straps adorned with bells. As a result, makers of the traditional ropes in Dharmapuri are reporting brisk sales.

Speaking to TNIE, S Manigandan from Semmandukuppam said, “With the advent of nylon rope in the market, the demand for traditional coir/cotton rope has reduced. The once thriving cottage industry is now on the wane and it will be only a matter of time before it ceases to exist. The bright side is during Pongal farmers adorn their bulls with new ropes and this season offers us a boost in demand. During events like Jallikattu or Eruthattam, farmers would like to showcase their bulls. This will give us some profit. Otherwise the business is dull.”

Another rope maker from Semmandukuppam, S Kalaiselvi said, “For two generations we have been involved in the trade. We sell to traders and have also set up shops in Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. We sell them for Rs 5 to Rs 500 depending on the variety. Our primary customers are traders who sell in weekly markets across the district. Our primary materials for making ropes are jute, coir, and.”

The rope makers have requested the state government to provide financial assistance and to promote traditional ropes and improve marketing avenues.

When TNIE spoke to officials in the revenue department they said, “For assistance rope makers can approach the administration and depending upon their need, assistance will be provided. So far we have not received such a request.”