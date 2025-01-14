Fatal accidents drop by 6 per cent in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: While increasing road accidents remain a major concern on the roads in Ramanathapuram, there has been a drop in the fatal accidents rates in 2024, when compared to that of the previous year. However, as the number of accident cases have notably increased, the district corporation is planning to take a series of measures towards preventing such mishaps this year.

According to police statistics, a total of 381 fatal accidents were reported across the district in 2024, which is 6% fewer than the fatal accident cases reported in the previous year (around 405 cases). On the flip side, there has been a notable rise in the number of non- fatal accidents in 2024, with around 900 such cases reported across the district. It may be noted that 890 non- fatal accidents were reported in Ramanathapuram in 2023.

Police sources said several hotspots including the ECR, Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram stretch, Rameswaram road etc. witnessed several series of accidents in 2024. Various measures, including creating awareness about traffic rules, are being taken up by the police. Besides, repeated cases are being registered against violators failing to follow traffic rules such as use of seat belts and helmets.

Speaking to TNIE, G Chandeesh, SP (Ramanathapuram), said the department has been taking measures to prevent road accidents. Through the recently-established advanced control room facility, officers are monitoring various hotspots round-the-clock and also automated cameras have been placed in several locations to prevent overspeeding incidents. Other measures are also being taken to reduce accident cases and prevent fatalities, he added.

An activist from Ramanathapuram told TNIE that the prolonged delay in expanding the NH from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram into a four-way lane has been leading to a series of accidents in the district. The two-way lane is too narrow. Immediate action should be taken to expand the stretch into a four-way lane, the activist added.