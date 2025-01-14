Fatal accidents witnessed decline in 2024 in Tirunelveli district police limit: Police

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 265 persons died in different accidents that took place across the district police limit in 2024, as against 317 deaths in 2023, said the Tirunelveli district police in a statement on Monday. A total of 3,481 cases were registered against those who rode or drove vehicles in an inebriated state, the police said.

"The total number of road accidents also showed a slight decline, with 999 accidents reported in 2024, compared to 1,003 accidents in 2023. Fatal accidents dropped by 16%, while accidents causing serious injuries got reduced by 20%. In 2023, 301 accidents resulted in fatalities (317 deaths), 402 caused 534 grievous injuries, and 283 led to 573 minor injuries. In 2024, 247 fatal accidents (265 deaths) were recorded, along with 321 accidents causing 350 grievous injuries and 389 accidents resulting in 742 minor injuries. To reduce road accidents, district administration and police conducted monthly road safety meetings. During these meetings, we identified damaged road stretches, locations needing speed breakers, unmarked speed bumps, and areas lacking warning boards or lighting. Over 100 such locations were identified, and corrective measures were taken," added the police.

The police further said that strict legal action is being taken against drunk drivers. "The cases involving fatalities caused by drunk driving are booked as culpable homicide, while those causing injuries are registered as endangerment to human life. A total of 3,848 motor vehicle cases were registered in 2024 for violations such as over-speeding, rash driving, and public consumption of alcohol. As many as 3,481 cases were registered against those who rode or drove vehicles in an inebriated state. Awareness programmes on road safety are being conducted for drivers and students. Further, accident-prone areas and the reasons behind accidents are reviewed monthly by the highways department and police under the collector's leadership to implement preventive measures," the police added.