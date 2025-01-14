Forest dept harassing us, denying us of our rights: Residents of Western Ghats villages petition Tirunelveli collector

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that the forest department is preventing the Vikramasingapuram municipality administration from providing them with basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets and streetlights, residents of Karaiyar, Servalar and Lower Camp areas, accompanies by CPM functionaries, petitioned District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

The petitioners, representing 130 families, said the forest department had imposed restrictions under the guise of maintaining the region as a tiger reserve, violating their rights.

Despite possessing ration cards, voter IDs, Aadhaar cards and property-related document, the residents claimed that they are subject to continuous harassment and denial of their rights. "Forest department's restrictions are preventing the municipality from providing basic services such as drinking water, streetlights, and toilets. The efforts to improve mobile connectivity in the area has also been stalled and the bus services are irregular. This has left pilgrims of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple and locals without reliable transit options, forcing many to arrange private vehicles during emergencies," the petitioners claimed.

The residents sought permission to repair the damaged roofs, walls and floors of their homes, stating that their requests to the forest department had been denied. They alleged that the forest officials had imposed restrictions on their relatives coming to visit them, often turning them away at checkposts or imposing fees on vehicles of the visitors.

They also demanded revival of boating services, which has been banned since 2013, at Papanasam Dam. "We need permission to maintain livestock for household use and organic farming, which is currently restricted. We have always coexisted peacefully with the forest and its wildlife without causing any harm," they said. Citing their rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, they requested the district administration to intervene and ensure their safety.

CPM Ambasamudram union secretary S Ravindran and CPM Vikramasingapuram town secretary V Esakkiraja were present.