Former CM V Narayanasamy demands CBI probe into alleged liquor factory licensing irregularities in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in granting permissions to new liquor factories in Puducherry. Addressing a presser at his residence on Sunday, Narayanasamy alleged corruption and questioned the actions of the government.

"The Puducherry government has issued letters to eight companies for licences to establish new liquor factories. A big scam has taken place in this process. These orders were issued without the governor's approval," he said.

He further stated, "Despite concerns raised about granting permissions, the ministry approved the licences. In two cases, letters were issued after the deadline, backdated to bypass rules. The government has fixed a business target of Rs 100 crore per year for these companies to obtain approval. The CM must explain who granted these permissions without the governor's approval. The governor should order a CBI probe to uncover the scams and irregularities. If this does not happen, we will be left with no option but to approach the court."

Narayanasamy also criticised the government's allocation of Rs 750 as a Pongal fund for citizens. "The Tamil Nadu government provides Pongal freebies to its people, but here, Rs 750 has been allocated. Can people buy essentials for Pongal with this amount? The Adi Dravidar community has also been given money instead of clothes. CM Rangasamy, who criticised our government in the past, must answer for this. He is deceiving the people of Puducherry," he said.

The former CM alleged that the government had entered into a secret agreement to hand over the electricity department to a private company. "A secret contract has been made to hand over the electricity department to Adani Group for Rs 500 crore, even though the department has assets worth Rs 2,000 crore. Additionally, a decision has been taken to invest Rs 330 crore to replace existing meters with smart meters. The chief minister and the electricity minister are planning to hand over this contract to the Adani Group. We will not allow this," he said.

Narayanasamy also criticised the hike in electricity tariffs. "The CM had assured that there would be no tariff hike. However, arrears have been included in the January bills. This is a betrayal. We will not accept the implementation of the prepaid meter system and will organise protests against it," he said.