Gang tries to throw beef at BJP office in Coimbatore, held

COIMBATORE: Four days after a BJP functionary Subramaniam was booked for threatening a couple who were running an eatery from a pushcart against selling beef at Udayampalayam near Saravanampatti, five cadres of Aadhi Tamilar Party have been arrested for trying to throw beef into the BJP’s district head office during a protest on Monday.

Condemning the functionary’s action, cadres of Aadhi Tamilar Party led by district president Vincent, holding flags and shouting slogans gathered in front of the BJP’s office on VKK Menon Road. Suddenly, they started throwing beef parcel into the office and raised slogans such as “cow meat is our right” and “Arrest Subramanian”.

The parcel broke and beef pieces fell on the road near the BJP’s office. Police tried to stop them but the protesters resisted.

Later, police arrested five people, including Vincent and took them to Kattur police station. A case has been registered against all of them.